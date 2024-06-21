ICON Market Cap Reaches $152.61 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $152.61 million and $2.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,004,382,179 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,004,375,586.3498282 with 1,004,373,485.7932514 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15427849 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,465,534.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.