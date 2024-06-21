Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Partnership Wealth Management LLC

Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 1.5% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Illumina Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,577,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.