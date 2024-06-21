Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAUG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 42,670 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

