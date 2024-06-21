Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 597,458 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,855,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,475,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS remained flat at $85.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 291,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,783. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

