Inscription Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 182.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,768,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 161,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,078.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $59.99. 18,238,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,144,228. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

