Inscription Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 162,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Comcast by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 166,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 45,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 49,146,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,557,305. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.