Inscription Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.14. 2,280,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.25. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $261.58. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

