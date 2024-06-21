Inscription Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,391 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $176.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,594,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average is $200.87.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

