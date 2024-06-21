Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105,580 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,285. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

