Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 1,891 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 1.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $122.01. 7,884,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

