Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 3,225 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,782. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

