Inscription Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,419 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned 0.52% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 899,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 9,025,600.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 180,512 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,030,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 735,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,450. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

