Insider Buying: Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Buys 10,672 Shares of Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 10,672 shares of Alset stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,632.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,569,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,635.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 42,149 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,471.35.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 81,582 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $88,924.38.

On Monday, June 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 16,567 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $16,732.67.

On Thursday, June 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 6,753 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,495.83.

On Thursday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 11,990 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,671.10.

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,739.10.

Alset Trading Up 1.7 %

Alset stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Alset Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 277,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company's stock.

About Alset

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

