Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,557.90 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $19,557.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,997,165.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

CSP Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CSP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CSP by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.