Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CEO Buys $82,600.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.782 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DMLP

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.