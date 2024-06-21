Insider Buying: Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) CEO Purchases $22,426.32 in Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Snavely purchased 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $22,426.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,143 shares in the company, valued at $147,840.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, June 10th, Michael Snavely acquired 1,186 shares of Phunware stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,523.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Snavely bought 3,000 shares of Phunware stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Phunware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 403.47% and a negative net margin of 257.36%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Phunware in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

