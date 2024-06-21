Insider Buying: Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) Director Purchases C$46,800.00 in Stock

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert Samuel Palter acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00.

Sagicor Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sagicor Financial stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$7.41. The firm has a market cap of C$908.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Sagicor Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Sagicor Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.27%.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Sagicor Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

