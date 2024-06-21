Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $367,965.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $367,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,655,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,124,227.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $601,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,474.15.

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $310.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

