Insider Buying: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Buys $72,615.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

UMH opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMH. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

