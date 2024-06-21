Insider Selling: Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Sells C$199,875.00 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$199,875.00.

Shares of CJT opened at C$132.19 on Friday. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$117.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.78.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.45.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

