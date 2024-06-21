Insider Selling: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,410.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elizabeth Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

