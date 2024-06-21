Insider Selling: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CEO Sells $510,960.06 in Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yuval Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.52. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRBP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $13,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,554,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.