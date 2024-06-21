Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Insider Sells C$205,626,028.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$205,626,028.00.

CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total transaction of C$4,300,723.99.

On Tuesday, June 11th, CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 200 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.15, for a total transaction of C$3,629.00.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$17.98 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$9.89 and a 12-month high of C$21.32. The company has a market cap of C$22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.96.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

