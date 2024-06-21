Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Sells $726,912.42 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LHX opened at $224.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $226.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

