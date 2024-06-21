Insider Selling: McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) VP Sells $24,529.40 in Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) VP Stephan Michael Spears sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $24,529.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MUX opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 25.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

