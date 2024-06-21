Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $325,061.45 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZLGet Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $483.99 million and a P/E ratio of 37.44. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZLFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

