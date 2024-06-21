Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $325,061.45 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SEZL opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $483.99 million and a P/E ratio of 37.44. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%.
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
