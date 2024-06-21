Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells $260,000.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Aaron Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starbucks alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.83.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.