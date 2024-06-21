Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $3,586,115.58 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,024,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,746,027.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.