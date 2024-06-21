Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CMO Sells $88,226.10 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $88,226.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 131,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jane Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Jane Prior sold 364 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $10,920.00.

Vita Coco Trading Down 1.6 %

Vita Coco stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

