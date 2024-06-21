Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

