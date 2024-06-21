Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.30. 1,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

