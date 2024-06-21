Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 21st (AEYE, AKYA, ALLT, ANRO, APDN, BDL, BEP, BIOL, BTSG, CETX)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 21st:

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA). They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH). Susquehanna issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CL King started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H). They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR). They issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR). They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). Susquehanna issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.