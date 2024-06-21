Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 21st (AEYE, AKYA, ALLT, ANRO, APDN, BDL, BEP, BIOL, BTSG, CETX)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 21st:

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA). They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH). Susquehanna issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CL King started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H). They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR). They issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR). They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). Susquehanna issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

