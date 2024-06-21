Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD):

6/21/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/10/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $276.00 to $294.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $312.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $276.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $263.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $305.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $272.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $295.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:APD traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $272.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.33 and a 200 day moving average of $251.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Get Air Products and Chemicals Inc alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.