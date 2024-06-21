Investors Buy High Volume of Sibanye Stillwater Put Options (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 11,550 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 107% compared to the average daily volume of 5,568 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,283,000 after buying an additional 4,865,997 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after buying an additional 1,244,715 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 547,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 2,332.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 505,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 484,594 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 4,008,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $7.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBSW

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.