IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.17.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

