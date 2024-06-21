iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Lifted by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.97. 509,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average of $134.22. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

