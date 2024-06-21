iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,733,161 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

