iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $546.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,885. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29. The company has a market cap of $471.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

