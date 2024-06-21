iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,227 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,752,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

