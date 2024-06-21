iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 9.8% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.23. The stock had a trading volume of 581,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,781. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

