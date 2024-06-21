iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.28. 10,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.