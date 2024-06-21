iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 478.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after buying an additional 205,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 266,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

