iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Holdings Raised by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.05. 1,119,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,337. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

