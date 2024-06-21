iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,169 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IBMM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,210 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

