iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 338,599 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

