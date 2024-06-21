iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,881,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 81,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EFV traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,758 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

