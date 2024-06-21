iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,136. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

