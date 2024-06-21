iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 67,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,288,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $275,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.83. 1,887,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,880. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

