iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

