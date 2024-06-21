iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,373 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $41,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after buying an additional 486,526 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,142,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 5,902,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

